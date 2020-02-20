News

Hina Khan is obsessed with this!

20 Feb 2020 08:32 PM

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is an Indian television actress and model famously known for portraying the role of Akshara in popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Komolika Chaubey in Kasauti Zindagi Kay. She later participated in reality television show Big Boss 11 and emerged as the first runner-up. She is one of the highest paid actresses in India television industry.

She had confirmed in Khatron Ke Khiladi that she suffers from asthma, but in spite of that, she believes in exercising hard and being healthy no matter what. For those, who doesn’t know the actress is a major fitness freak. Meanwhile, fans are posting videos and images of her while working out in the gym. She is impressing her fans with her daily strict diet and workouts and is positively obsessed with fitness. She also immensely believes in health is wealth and has made it her motto for life.

