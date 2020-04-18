Hina Khan OPENS UP on her big Cannes debut and how big Indian designers made her feel like a nobody

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most popular actresses. With her hard work, she has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata and Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame actress has a huge fan following.

It was more commendable when she made her big red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival last year, leaving everyone by surprise and overwhelmed. It was a prestigious moment for all and of course, for her as well. When she walked down the red carpet wearing a Ziad Nakad's steel dress with a long trail of sleeves, she made headlines as Hina looked like a million bucks.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Hina Khan recalls the time of her walking down the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2019. She told how one of her team members advised her to carry confidence on the red carpet and well, as we all know, she did some wonders there. She also mentioned that the one thing she took it from the experience is that TV celebs have it all and that TV celebs are given fewer opportunities. As she has made quite a few International appearances in the past, Hina said that there are some international designers who want their outfit to be worn by Hina but she then makes a very important revelation and points that it is quite the opposite amongst the Indian designers.

The actress revealed how Indian designers made her feel like a 'nobody' as she thinks that TV celebs are looked down upon. Mentioning how she was praised for her Cannes appearance, Hina said they still differentiate TV celebs from Bollywood celebs, while saying that the divide between two still exists. Khan said that even though there are many good designers here, she doesn’t feel the urge to wear International designers outfit, however, the backing of them lack as TV celebs are looked down.

Credits: Pinkvilla, SpotboyE.com