Hina Khan REVEALS her favourite co-star; find out

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most popular actresses. She is known for her acting chops and style statements. After entertaining television viewers for a long time, the pretty lady stepped into the world of cinema. She has a huge fan following on social media too.

Hina has acted in hit soaps such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Her film Hacked has already released in 2019. Her upcoming film projects include Lines, Soulmate, Wish List and The Country Us Blind.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress was asked about her favourite co-star and she said, "I loved working with Kunal Roy Kapoor even though it was very brief. I also loved working with Adhyayan, Kushal Tandon is also fun to work with."

She also got talking about her bond with Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast and had the nicest of things to say about it. She went on to talk about everyone she has worked with and revealed, "Shubi messaged me that there is this link and then you can merge your contacts and everything and then I learned about the app. Erica Fernandes joined later so I had left but we will keep doing this because it is a plus to stay connected. My bond with them is fab."

Credits: Pinkvilla