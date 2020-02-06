Hina Khan REVEALS her marriage plans

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most popular television actresses. She came into limelight with her performance in hit soaps such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actress is now gearing up for her film projects.

On the personal front, she is in a relationship with Rocky Jaiswal and the duo sets major relationship goals. Hina, who is making her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked, has always been open about her relationship with beau Rocky.

So, when are they going to get hitched? In an interview with Indian Express, the actress spoke about her marriage plans. She said, “I have just started my career in films. So how can I get married right now? I think I am more or less settled in my life. Wedding is just a formality. But yeah, maybe after two or two-and-a-half years, I will do it.”

Hacked is all set to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020. Hina’s other film projects include Lines and Country of Blind.