Hina Khan’s video related to rising onion prices will make you ROFL

10 Dec 2019 04:18 PM

MUMBAI: The very talented Hina Khan was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Komolika. She will soon make her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Lines.

Be it a workout regime or her innumerable Instagram story updates, the actress never fails to leave us surprised and this time is no different. Given the soaring prices of onions in the domestic market, memes about it have flooded all the timelines. Sarcastic remarks like petrol prices are less than onions are doing the rounds. In a hilarious post, Hina shared a video of her dad who is hiding a bucket full of onions.

Hina is seen taking a jibe at her father as he is seen hiding onions as its prices have sky-rocketed in the past few days. Have a look.

Well, the common man will definitely need to stop using this ingredient in food if this upward trend in the prices continues. What say?

