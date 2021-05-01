Hina Khan shares an emotional note while quarantined as she misses her late father, and unable to be present with her mother due to being tested covid positive

MUMBAI: Some days ago actress Hina Khan lost her father, Aslam Khan, due to cardiac arrest. The actress was shooting in Kashmir for her upcoming project in where she was informed about the same, to which she rushed to Mumbai to attend her fathers final rites.

Hina has been very expressive and vocal about her relationship with her father being a daddy’s girl she was always clicked sharing adorable moments and speaking about him in interviews.

His death has been a blow on her as the star was seen taking to her Instagram sharing a heart wrenching note that stated, “A Helpless Daughter

Who can’t even be with her mother to comfort her, when she needs her the most.. Dear people times are tough very tough for not just us, but everyone around..

But there’s a saying, Tough times don’t last, Tough people do.. And I am, was and will always be my Daddy’s Strong Girl.. Send in your prayers plz, Let there be light..

Dua”

The actress got tested positive few days back and is home quarantined. She recently changed her bio to “Daddy’s strong girl”, as a tribute to her later father.