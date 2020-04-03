Hina Khan Shares Her Safety Measures to Fight Coronavirus, Shows Followers How She Sanitizes Her Groceries

MUMBAI: With the deadly Novel Coronavirus taking lives and bringing humanity to a standstill, people across the globe have been asked to maintain basic hygiene, wash their hands at regular intervals and maintain social distancing while practicing self-quarantine at home.

However, there seem to be several loopholes in the practice. How does one sanitize money that is being transitioned daily, the groceries we get daily, and what measures should one take if they need to step out?

Actress Hina Khan posted an IGTV video on her Instagram sharing with her followers of 7.4 Million what she does to avoid these loopholes. In the video the actress can be seen wearing gloves and facemask, with her hair tied back, returning from the market with a bag full of groceries. Hina then goes on to show her viewers what she does to clean her groceries using limited products available in every household i.e hot water and liquid soap.

“#Covid19SafetyMeasures . Just trying to share my way of avoiding the loopholes as we get groceries from outside and it has a high risk of missing something that can be quite fatal. So hope this will be helpful to all of you out there! Stay Safe and let us all avoid silly #LoopHoles #21LockDown #WeAreInThisTogether” wrote Hina Khan.