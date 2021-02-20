Hina Khan signs up for a new challenge; the actress nails it!

MUMBAI: Hina Khan tried the viral silhouette challenge recently, and fans are going gaga over her video. The challenge is based on the remix of Paul Anka's 1959 track Put Your Head On My Shoulder and Doja Cat's Streets. One has to show off their sensual moves and feel confident about their body. Hina Khan joined many celebrities in taking up the challenge.

She recently shared an Instagram Reel where she was seen dancing to the song Put Your Head on My Shoulder. The actress was wearing a blue denim jacket over a white shirt and shorts. She sported a bold red lipstick to complement her look. As the red filter turned on, Hina flaunted her curves in a bra and shorts.

Have a look.

Hina Khan signs up for viral silhouette challenge in new video. Have you seen it?

Hina started her journey with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also did a Bollywood movie titled Hacked.

Credits: India Today