Hina Khan turns JUMPING JACK for Colors’ Naagin!

It is an extremely funny video where she is seen jumping around in the entire scene…

16 Jul 2020 12:26 PM

MUMBAI: Hina Khan has come a long way in her career.

(Also Read: Hina Khan finally breaks her silence on Naagin 5)

She has donned a lot of roles and we have loved her in different avatars. Well, there are reports of Hina entering Naagin 5 on Colors. Now, Hina has shared a video which has been doing the rounds about her scene in Naagin.

It is an extremely funny video where she is seen jumping around in the entire scene.

She took to social media to share and captioned the post that: I guess

@ColorsTV got too carried away with the body double hahahahaha Face with tears of joy

Apparently, I also changed my shoes while jumping around on an empty road..lol

It’s superrr funny .. keep’em coming ..

I love it .. Rolling on the floor laughingRolling on the floor laughing

Take a look at her tweet:

Isn’t it funny?!

(Also Read: Dheeraj Dhoopar to star opposite Hina Khan in Naagin 5)

