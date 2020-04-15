News

Hina Khan's goofy selfie session is too cute for words!

15 Apr 2020 02:19 PM

MUMBAI: Hina Khan has been updating her followers on how has she been spending her time during the lockdown. The actress has been cooking, painting, doing household chores, and so many other things. But, she has also been enjoying her time lazing around on some occasions.

And last night, she decided to pull off some goofy pictures for social media, probably right before she was headed to sleep. The diva was wearing a beanie and a pink t-shirt in the photos she shared. She was making faces in those photos and some of them were funny while others happened to be cute. Fans have been totally gushing over her as usual and it looks like it is very little that can change about that so why would today be any different.

Have a look.

