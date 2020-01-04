Hina Khan's new look will make your heart skip a beat!

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is a glam doll in real life.

This actress is very active on social media. Her fans follow her for fashion inspiration and we must say that she has become not only one of the most successful actresses but also a fashion icon.

Hina looks mesmerizing and her latest outfit has set the high benchmark higher. She looks scintillating in which she makes a bold statement. Pairing her outfit with a blazer, she looks divalicious! While her fashion game is on-point, she is soaring higher in terms of her career too. Recently her album with Priyank Sharma, the ex contestant of BB 11 and a very good friend of hers released titled ‘’Raanjhana”.

And soon she will be seen in an upcoming movie called “Hacked”.

Way to go Hina!