Hindi Diwas: Celebrities talk about that one saying that they abide by

MUMBAI: On September 14, Hindi as a language achieved its official status in India. The day is observed as Hindi Day or Hindi Diwas. On the occasion, celebrities open up about this one saying that they abide by or believe in and why. Read on:

Somy Ali

This expression remains very true to life and pretty much all of its inhabitants. "Charte Sooraj Kay Poojari." I have heard my parents use this many times when I was growing up and to date it makes sense and exists to be the status quo. This expression is attached to any individual in any field who has lots of power and clout which is why people chase after them. Humans tend to be in awe of people with power and fame but unfortunately the opposite of this expression is rather sad. Because the same individual can immediately be rejected and unacknowledged in a minute if they have a downfall. However, this is a lesson of humility and our ego which teaches us to stay grounded because things can change very quickly and quite rapidly.

Amal Sehrawat :

My favourite saying is Jo boyega wohi paayega and in English it is as you sow so shall you reap. Results don't come without effort. You have to work hard to get what you want.

Chaitannya Choudhry

Hindi Diwas is celebrated to mark the adoption of Hindi as one of the official languages of India. Hindi is the language I personally use to make a living, thus I give it the respect it deserves in my life. My personal favourite kahawat in Hindi is Tere muh mein Ghee Shakkar. May you have ghee and sugar in your mouth for saying such sweet, lovely things. I Frequently say this to an individual who arrives with good news.

Suhani Dhanki

It is important to understand and value Hindi today when people feel proud speaking English. Jaisi karni vaisi bharni.

जैसी करनी वैसी भरनी. I believe in Karma so I usually use this .It also means that you eventually have to face up to the consequences of your actions.

Sudhanshu Pandey:

I'm a Hindi-speaking person. I have been born and brought up in UP. So for me Hindi is my first language and obviously there are alot of Kahawats that we use since childhood. But Tere muh mein Ghee Shakkar is one of the most common one's and that has more relevance today because there's so much negativity around. So when somebody says something very positive, something very nice. So instantly that comes out of our mouth. So it's alot more relevant than it ever was before this.