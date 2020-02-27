This Hip Hip Hurray actor shares a throwback picture from the serial and gives us nostalgia

MUMBAI: Hip Hip Hurray was one the most loved shows of the 90s, and till today everyone missed that the show, a story of a bunch of students, and the love story and problems that followed them.

The high school drama was widely watched by teens in the 90s. It became a trendsetter amongst the youth across the nation.

It centred on a bunch of 12th graders from DeNobili High School and dealt with issues like stress, peer pressure, career, drug abuse and more. The show made its way into everyone's heart.

Now Actor Purab Kohli made his fans nostalgic as he shared a throwback photo with his co-stars Sharokh Bharucha and Mehul Nisar on his social media account yesterday.

All three actors are seen in the uniforms they sported on screen. It made several followers of Purab emotional. One user wrote, "Those were the times!!!" Another commented, "Ohhh I grew watching this..Its nostalgic."

Besides Purab, Sharokh and Mehul, it featured popular actors such as Rushad Rana, Kishwer Merchant, Shweta Salve, Nilanjana Sharma and Samantha Tremayne among others.

Check out the post below :

(SOURCE : TIMES OF INDIA)