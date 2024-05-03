Hip Hip Hurray, Remix, Just Mohabat, Dill Mill Gayye, Miley Jab Hum Tum are a few youth Tv shows that deserve to be re-made or have a rerun on television

MUMBAI: Youth oriented shows on television have been very successful on television way back in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Many of these shows have been huge successes and till today the audience and the fans keep speaking about it.

These shows have made a special place in the fans heart and they keep asking to bring back the show either to have a remake of the serial or it should have a re - run.

That was the speciality of the 1990s and 2000s where these youth shows ruled the television screens.

In the past few years there have been a few shows that the audience would want to be remade or have a re-run.

Here we bring you the list of shows that the audience would want to have a re - run or should be re-made.

Check out the list below :

1. Just Mohabat ( 1996)

Just Mohabbat was a show that began in 1996 and it ran for four successful years until 2000 and it starred Vatsal Sheth, Master Harsh Lunia, Kavita Kapoor, late actor Irrfan Khan, Aditya Kapadia etc. The show was a craze among the audience and until now the fans demand that the show should have a re - run or should be re - made.

2. Hip Hip Hurray ( 1998)

Hip Hip Hurray is one of the most talked about shows until today. The Tv series began in the year 1998 with an assembled cast and the show had a successful run of four years and the fans want to see a re - make or a re - run of the show.

3. Remix ( 2004)

Remix was a show that began in the year 2004 and it ran for almost two years on Star one and it was a huge success. The show starred Karan Wahi, Raj Singh Arora, Shweta Gulati and Priya Wal. Unfortunately the episodes of this show are not available anywhere and the fans are demanding for a re - run or think that the show should be re - made.

4, Dill Mill Gayye ( 2007)

Dill Mill Gayye was a slight sequel to the youth show of Sanjivani and the show starred Karan Singh Grover, Karan Wahi, Jennifer Winget, Monish Bahal in lead roles. The show had a successful run of three years and till today the fans miss the chemistry of Armaan and Ridhima and the demand of a re - run or remake of the show.

5. Miley Jab Hum Tum ( 2008)

Miley Jab Hum Tum is a very successful show on television and the show starred Mohit Sehgal, Sanaya Irani, Rati Pandey and Arjun Bijlani. The show began in the year 2008 and it ran for two years and until now the show is spoken about and the fans would love to see a re - run of the show.

6. Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani ( 2010)

Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani began in the year 2010 and it had a successful run of a year. The show starred Vivian Dsena and Sukirti Kandpal in lead roles. The show was based on a Vampire love story and the fans really loved the show and they would love to see a re - run of the show.

7. Dil Dosti Dance

Dil Dosti Dance began in the year 2011 and it had a successful run of five years in the industry. The show starred Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar, Shakti Mohan and Vrushika Mehta in lead roles. This was a craze among the youths and until today it's been talked about and the fans would love to see a re - run of the show.

Well, these are a few youth shows that the audience and the fans would love to see.

