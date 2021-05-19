Hitanshu Jinsi to play Lord Jagannath in 'Vighnaharta Ganesh'

MUMBAI: Actor Hitanshu Jinsi, who plays Lord Vishnu in "Vighnaharta Ganesh", is all set to also essay the role of the deity's avatar Lord Jagannath in the show.

"As I play the role of Lord Vishnu in the show, I'm getting an opportunity to explore and act his incarnation as well. Now our show will focus on the track of Lord Jagannath and I'm really excited about it," says Hitanshu.

He adds that playing a mythological role is actually helping him move towards spirituality.

"I always wanted to visit the Jagannath temple and experience the famous Rath Yatra but couldn't make it happen either for some reason. But now when I am preparing myself for the role by reading and watching clippings on YouTube. I will surely visit the temple once things get normalised. Playing a mythological role is awaking spirituality inside me. I feel blessed and secured," he says.

Hitanshu has earlier featured in shows such as "Roop: Mard Ka Naya Swaroop" and "Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki".

SOURCE : IANS