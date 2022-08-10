Hitanshu Jinsi spills the beans on his role in Star Plus show Chashni

MUMBAI :Actor Hitanshu Jinsi, who plays the role of Manav in the show Chashni, says that his character is extremely sweet and a true gentleman. He says that he really relates to his character.

“I am playing the role of a fire station officer and my character’s name is Manav. I will be leading the fire department. Manav is a gentleman who is loving and caring. He is a disciplined man. He is a very positive person. Like the title Chashni, Manav is very sweet. This character has a lot to contribute in the show. Sandeep is a very good friend of mine,” he says.

Talking about working with the Producer Sandeep Sikand for the first time, he says, “He is a very smart person and knows his craft and the industry so well. I trust him fully. When I was approached for this role and was briefed about the character, I immediately said yes because I always try to do a role that has many shades and not just one shade. There is a lot to play. After the show goes on air, you will get to see many layers of Manav.”

He is yet to form a rapport with the rest of the team. “It's too early to say with whom I bond with the most because we have just started but just nice to meet everyone. Everyone is nice,” he says.

The actor’s youthful looks are absolutely appropriate for this role. However, he says that he has never taken that for granted. “Looks to upar wale ki den hai. What I have in my hands is to work hard and I make sure to put all my blood and sweat in the shot because this is what I live for. In this show, I will be seen in uniform as well as in casuals. I will not leave any chance to flaunt my looks,” he says.