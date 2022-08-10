Hitanshu Jinsi spills the beans on his role in Star Plus show Chashni

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/20/2023 - 18:32
Hitanshu Jinsi spills the beans on his role in Star Plus show Chashni

MUMBAI :Actor Hitanshu Jinsi, who plays the role of Manav in the show Chashni, says that his character is extremely sweet and a true gentleman. He says that he really relates to his character.

“I am playing the role of a fire station officer and my character’s name is Manav. I will be leading the fire department. Manav is a gentleman who is loving and caring. He is a disciplined man. He is a very positive person. Like the title Chashni, Manav is very sweet. This character has a lot to contribute in the show. Sandeep is a very good friend of mine,” he says.

Talking about working with the Producer Sandeep Sikand for the first time, he says, “He is a very smart person and knows his craft and the industry so well. I trust him fully. When I was approached for this role and was briefed about the character, I immediately said yes because I always try to do a role that has many shades and not just one shade. There is a lot to play. After the show goes on air, you will get to see many layers of Manav.”

He is yet to form a rapport with the rest of the team. “It's too early to say with whom I bond with the most because we have just started but just nice to meet everyone. Everyone is nice,” he says.

The actor’s youthful looks are absolutely appropriate for this role. However, he says that he has never taken that for granted. “Looks to upar wale ki den hai. What I have in my hands is to work hard and I make sure to put all my blood and sweat in the shot because this is what I live for. In this show, I will be seen in uniform as well as in casuals. I will not leave any chance to flaunt my looks,” he says.

Hitanshu Jinsi Manav Chashni Sandeep Sikand TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/20/2023 - 18:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 contestant Saundarya Sharma approached to be part of the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi?
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Here’s a Behind-The-Scenes look of the dashing star Sai Ketan Rao from StarPlus’ upcoming show Chashni, check it out
MUMBAI:Star Plus is known to deliver intriguing and interesting content for its viewers. It would be apt to say that...
Kriti Sanon: A talented actress getting wasted in box office disasters
MUMBAI :No doubt Kriti Sanon is one of the most loved and followed actresses in the Bollywood Industry. The actress who...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Savi wins praises for her performance, best mother-daughter pair according to fans, check deets inside
MUMBAI:The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and more; when fans of these stars crossed the line
MUMBAI :Meeting their favorite stars is surely a dream for many of the fans, and when they meet them, it is the best...
Recent Stories
Kriti Sanon: A talented actress getting wasted in the box office disasters
Kriti Sanon: A talented actress getting wasted in box office disasters

Latest Video

Related Stories
Here’s a Behind-The-Scenes look of the dashing star Sai Ketan Rao from StarPlus’ upcoming show Chashni, check it out
Here’s a Behind-The-Scenes look of the dashing star Sai Ketan Rao from StarPlus’ upcoming show Chashni, check it out
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Savi wins praises for her performance, best mother-daughter pair according to fans, check deets i
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Savi wins praises for her performance, best mother-daughter pair according to fans, check deets inside
Akashdeep Sabir: My weight doesn’t really dent my confidence
Akashdeep Sabir: My weight doesn’t really dent my confidence
Jay and Kinnari Mehta’s Maddam Sir’s first season winds up on a high note!
Jay and Kinnari Mehta’s Maddam Sir’s first season winds up on a high note!
Archana Gautam breaks her silence on doing Lock Upp Season 2
Archana Gautam breaks her silence on doing Lock Upp Season 2
Exclusive! Ishqbaaaz fame Mohsin Khan to enter Kumkum Bhagya
Exclusive! Ishqbaaaz fame Mohsin Khan to enter Kumkum Bhagya