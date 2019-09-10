News

Hiten Tejwani bags THIS web series

MUMBAI: Hiten Tejwani is one of the most popular television actors. He has been part of shows such as Kutumbh and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He has also done web series like Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat and Investigation. Now, the actor has bagged another web show.

He has bagged a meaty role in NRI Life Productions’ upcoming web series, Grey Stories. The show will be an anthology of different stories and Hiten will be featured in one of the episodes named the Void Space.

Hiten, who is currently playing a scientist in Zee TV’s Haiwaan, told India Forums, “Yes, I’m playing the lead in one of the stories. It will be a compilation of six stories with different names under one show titled Grey Stories.”

