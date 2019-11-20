Hiten Tejwani turns cop for his next

MUMBAI: Hiten Tejwani is one of the most popular and handsome television actors. He is best known for shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kutumb.



The actor, who was also seen in Kahiin To Hoga and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is now gearing up for his new project.



According to the media reports, Hiten will soon be seen playing a badass cop in Dangal TV’s crime based show, CIF. Produced by White Sand Productions, the show will soon witness the entry of Hiten as a special officer on duty. Hiten will be seen as the officer-in-charge in one episode based on a crime happening during Chhat Puja.



Speaking about his other projects, Hiten is a part of many web projects and films like Silver Gandhi, Grey Stories and D Code.