News

Hiten Tejwani turns cop for his next

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Nov 2019 06:24 PM

MUMBAI: Hiten Tejwani is one of the most popular and handsome television actors. He is best known for shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kutumb. 

The actor, who was also seen in Kahiin To Hoga and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is now gearing up for his new project. 

According to the media reports, Hiten will soon be seen playing a badass cop in Dangal TV’s crime based show, CIF. Produced by White Sand Productions, the show will soon witness the entry of Hiten as a special officer on duty. Hiten will be seen as the officer-in-charge in one episode based on a crime happening during Chhat Puja. 

Speaking about his other projects, Hiten is a part of many web projects and films like Silver Gandhi, Grey Stories and D Code. 

Tags > Hiten Tejwani, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kutumb, Kahiin To Hoga, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dangal TV, Silver Gandhi, Grey Stories, D Code, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Roshni Chopra
Roshni Chopra
Avika Gor
Avika Gor
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Hina Khan
Tuesday Thought

past seven days