Hitesh Bharadwaj aka Ekam meets with an accident on the set of Udaariyaan

MUMBAI: For Hitesh Bharadwaj professionalism and dedication at work mean everything. The actor, who plays the lead role of Ekam in Udaariyaan, continued shooting even after meeting with an accident recently on the set of the show. While everyone got worried, he kept his calm and made sure to finish the day’s work.

The team is shooting a wedding sequence at the moment. The concern is the one when Ekam (Hitesh) comes home after a fight with Advait and in anger he starts throwing things around and accidentally hurts himself. And, Harleen (Isha Malviya) comes to his rescue.

He got a deep cut in his hand. Everyone panicked seeing him bleed, but Hitesh insisted on finishing the scene before anything else. Once he was done, he was given first aid and necessary actions were taken.

When contacted, Hitesh told us, “Such accidents happen. We all were engrossed in the work and never saw this coming. I am doing better now. The best part is that the scene came out well and the accident, wound and my expression were up to the mark as all of it is real. I had even requested our director to retain the scene, which he did. The show right now is going through a very interesting phase. I hope the audience keeps enjoying our performances and continue to give us love and support.”

Uddariyaan is by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Production. The show has been doing well since the very beginning.