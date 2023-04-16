Hitesh Bharadwaj: 'Tried living every character in a way that no one can typecast me'

Actor Hitesh Bharadwaj, who plays the role of Ekam in the show 'Udaariyan', shared that even though the TV industry has evolved over the years, actors still face the issue of getting stereotyped on screen. However, Hitesh feels that he is fortunate as he got an opportunity to play different roles.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/16/2023 - 13:22
Bharadwaj

MUMBAI :Actor Hitesh Bharadwaj, who plays the role of Ekam in the show 'Udaariyan', shared that even though the TV industry has evolved over the years, actors still face the issue of getting stereotyped on screen. However, Hitesh feels that he is fortunate as he got an opportunity to play different roles.

He said: "Since I started my career in 2012, I played different characters. And, all these years I have been working and tried living every new character in a way that I became them so that no one can typecast me even if they want to."

Hitesh has also worked in 'Is Mod Se Jate Hain', 'Shaurya Aur Anokhi ki Kahani', 'Kedarnath', 'Agar Tum Saath Ho', 'Confessions', 'Jane Kyu De Yaron', among others.

He further talked about his character, Ekam and the kind of response he is getting from the audience.

"It's not necessary that every time people appreciate but we should take it in a positive way. Recently, when I went to the set, 10-12 girls from nearby village were waiting for the last two hours to meet Ekam. They said how much they like me. Such a thing has never happened in my life," shared the actor.

He added that he never got such a love and support before. "I have never seen so much love, felt speechless. I also felt good and motivated. The makers have created a good character and I feel gratitude for it," he concluded.

Produced by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta, 'Udaariyan' airs on Colors.

SOURCE-IANS

Hitesh Bharadwaj Ekam Udaariyan Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Kedarnath Agar Tum Saath Ho confessions Jane Kyu De Yaron TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/16/2023 - 13:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Somy Ali recalls working with Saif: Nothing short of a real life standup comic
MUMBAI : Former actress Somy Ali has reminisced about working with actor Saif Ali Khan and Prem Chopra in their 1994...
Hitesh Bharadwaj: 'Tried living every character in a way that no one can typecast me'
MUMBAI :Actor Hitesh Bharadwaj, who plays the role of Ekam in the show 'Udaariyan', shared that even though the TV...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shocking! Virat is unable to locate Sai and Savi
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Bhuvan Bam reveals how he almost landed in trouble in New Delhi
MUMBAI :Social media sensation and actor Bhuvan Bam recently got into trouble because of a fan.Recently, Bhuvan had...
Katha Ankahee: Oh No! Teji tells to Katha and Viaan to stay away from each other
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Anil Kapoor calls Jeremy Renner 'toughest Avenger'
MUMBAI :Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has praised Hollywood star and his "dearest friend" Jeremy Renner and said that he...
Recent Stories
Somy Ali
Somy Ali recalls working with Saif: Nothing short of a real life standup comic
Latest Video
Related Stories
Eisha Singh
Eisha Singh: My four feline cuties taught me that love knows no boundaries
Ashi Singh talking about her pets
“They teach us to become better humans”, said Meet’s Ashi Singh talking about her pets
Aditi Shetty
Aditi Shetty: Finding the time to play sports is very challenging
Rahul Bhatia
Rahul Bhatia: Swimming is like meditation for me
Sheeba Akashdeep
Sheeba Akashdeep on being part of the industry: This is a hard world
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani’s family trip is giving us major vacation goals!