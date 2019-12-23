Hockey star Yuvraj Walmiki to act in web show 'Class Of 2020'

MUMBAI: Former India hockey player Yuvraj Walmiki is all set to make his acting debut in the ALTBalaji digital show, "Class Of 2020".Walmiki has a cameo in the show in which he will be seen mentoring and motivating students.Yuvraj, who hails from Maharashtra, is best known for scoring a crucial tie-break goal against Pakistan in the final of the 2011 Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in China.He has completed the shooting for "Class of 2020".The web show "Class of 2020" will be presented under the banner of Vikas Gupta's Lost Boy Productions.