Holi Special: No celebration of Holi to happen in the Reddy house as the track intensifies with Surya and Imlie's love story

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is doing well when it comes to the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap a while ago; we now get to see a new grown-up Imlie, played by Adrija Roy and Agastya played by Sai Ketan Rao. The show is doing amazingly well and viewers love the couple and their chemistry a lot.

These days, the track of the show is very interesting as Surya enters the show and has spiced up the storyline as he turns out to be Agastya's look alike and Imlie is dealing with the issues being created by him.

The festival of Holi is happening and this time Imlie and Surya wouldn't be celebrating the festival of colours as they have just got married against their wish.

From here on the story will intensify as both will be at loggerheads and there wouldn't be a reason for them to celebrate a festival like Holi.

Already, Imlie is very upset with Surya and she is vouched to never forgive him and she would wait for one year until to give her exams and then leave Surya.

ALSO READ : Imlie Spoiler : OH NO! Surya takes a shocking decision to get married to Binni; Imlie is shocked

In between all this there couldn't be an episode to celebrate Holi and hence the Reddy family scraps the plan as they are also upset with the marriage.

It will be interesting to see how would the family treat Imlie post marriage is something we need to watch.

What do you think will happen in the upcoming episode?

Let us know in the comments below?

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read : Imlie Spoiler: Imlie vows to expose Binni