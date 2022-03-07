Horrible! Check out THESE actresses who accused their spouses and in-laws of domestic violence

MUMBAI: TV stars are public figures and whatever they do, everything gets scanned. Their private lives also make it to the headlines. There have been times when TV actresses have themselves revealed intricate details of their private lives. Here's looking at such divas who spoke about facing domestic violence at the hands of their partners.

Nisha Rawal is one of them. She accused her husband Karan Mehra of domestic violence and even filed a case against him. She went public by sharing pictures of her injury marks that she suffered as he got violent.

Shweta Tiwari, who earlier married Raja Chaudhary, ended her marriage with the actor after she allegedly suffered physical abuse and domestic violence. She later married Abhinav Kohli and unfortunately this relationship has also hit the rough patch and they separated. She accused Abhinav Kohli of mental torture.

Popular TV actress Dalljiet Kaur, who married Shaleen Bhanot in 2009, accused the actor of physical abuse and infidelity in 2015. She also said that her husband was never there for their son Shaarav as she used to take him for all the vaccinations.

Dimpy and Rahul Mahajan, who tied the knot through a reality show, ended their marriage soon after Dimpy accused Rahul of domestic violence. She even showed her scars and said at one moment, Rahul threatened her with a gun.

Mandana married Gaurav Gupta in January 2017 after two years of being in a relationship. However, in July that year, she filed a case of domestic violence against him and his family.

In 2016 Deepshikha and Kaishav parted ways on a rather ugly note. She even filed a police complaint against the actor, which he felt was humiliating.

Before dating Rahul Raj Singh, Pratyusha Banerjee was allegedly in an abusive relationship with Makrand Malhotra. The TV star had accused him of giving death threats.

Rashami Desai and Nandish Sandhu ended their relationship after being married for nearly four years. In an interview, Rashami had described their relationship as 'abusive'.

Rucha had tied the knot with Mitul Sanghavi, later became an alleged victim of physical and mental abuse at the hands of her husband and in-laws.

Popular TV actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj had announced divorce from husband Nitin after accusing him of physical abuse and domestic violence.

