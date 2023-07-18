Hot Alert! Before Nikki Tamboli, these television actresses raised temperatures in TOPLESS avatar

Before actress Nikki Tamboli went bold on camera by posing topless, many popular television divas have posed like this.
TOPLESS avatar

MUMBAI :The entertainment industry has provided us with lots of amazing content to binge on.
Apart from that, the actors and actresses are constantly active on social media where they share all the latest updates from their personal and professional lives.

We all know that the world is progressing and everything wants to experiment with something which will leave everyone's jaws dropped.

While we have seen a lot of bold content on the web and films, our television is no less.

A lot of television actresses have taken people by surprise with their shocking transformation and experimental roles.

Going bold in front of the camera is nothing new that we have seen among the celebs.

Actresses are willing to flaunt their toned body in the most beautiful way.

While a lot of actresses have faced backlash for going bold on camera but this has not stopped them from doing what they are willing to.

Recently, actress Nikki Tamboli dropped jaw-dropping pictures of her recent photoshoot.

The actress who is known for her bold avatar has gone topless for her latest shoot and she is simply killing it.

Take a look:

 

 

While Nikki has definitely rocked the topless look, there are many actresses before Nikki who have gone topless in front of the lens.

ALOS READ:  Must Read! From TV to films to OTT; a look at Scoop actress Karishma Tanna's journey

1. Karishma Tanna

The sexy diva has gone topless in front of the camera. Karishma rocked her bold look and how. She is still remembered for her daring look.


2. Kritika Kamra

She is known for her bold choices when it comes to her styling. Kritika also posed topless for one of her shoots and she simply nailed it.

3. Kashmeera Shah


She is known for her bold and outspoken attitude apart from her bold avatar. We have often seen her flaunting her toned physique. Kashmeera is one of them to go semi nude in front of the camera.


4. Shama Sikander

Shama has transformed herself completely in these years. She is one sexy diva of the television industry. The actress also once posed topless for the camera.

Take a look :
5. Mandira Bedi

The talented diva is not only known for her fine acting chops but also for her bold and sexy avatar. The actress also didn't shy away from posing topless in front of the camera.

What is your take on this? Who rocked the topless look? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Karishma Tanna on response she is getting for Scoop, “Though I have been in the industry for a very long time, these compliments for my acting are new for me”

 

Hot Alert! Before Nikki Tamboli, these television actresses raised temperatures in TOPLESS avatar
MUMBAI :The entertainment industry has provided us with lots of amazing content to binge on.Apart from that, the actors...
