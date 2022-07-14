HOT Update! Lock Upp fame Sara Khan is rumoured to be in relationship post separation from Ali Merchant

MUMBAI: Lock Upp fame Sara Khan is rumored to have been dating Shantanu Raje, a pilot post her separation from estranged husband Ali Merchant. Reportedly, Sara and Shantanu met on social media and became friends. The couple eventually fell in love with each other.

The report also stated that the rumoured couple have been dating for some time now, apparently over a year. It also informs that Shantanu and Sara are serious about each other. The duo celebrated Eid together.

Also Read: Exclusive! "I would love to buy my dream car a Lamborghini and a bungalow in Mumbai" - Ali Merchant

The actress was last seen in the controversial reality show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Her ex-husband Ali Merchant, too, joined the show. Sara Khan and Ali Merchant earlier participated in Bigg Boss 4 in the year 2010. The two fell in love and tied the knot on the show. However, they soon parted ways.

She had said on the show that Ali Merchant was cheating on her with a woman who used to work at her spa. Sara also claimed that she gave Ali multiple chances to mend his ways before filing for divorce.

Also Read: Exclusive! Ali Merchant talks about his journey as an actor, his upcoming web series, and much more

Sara Khan rose to fame with shows like Bidaai and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Meanwhile, Sara has been a part of shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Bhagyalaxmi, Saubhagyalaxmi and Bigg Boss 4. She also participated in Nach Baliye 6 along with Paras Chhabra.

Credit: News 18

