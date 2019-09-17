Hotness Alert! Avinash Mishra's Instagram will leave you drooling for more

MUMBAI: Avinash Mishra's pictures are hotness personified and we cannot get over them! The actor, who is just two years old in this industry, is quite the hottie. He is a perfect combo of a good actor and killer looks. From his hazel-green eyes to that cool hair cut, he has been consistently setting style goals for us.

Don’t believe us? Well, you have gotta check out his Instagram profile. While he looks ruggedly handsome in some clicks, he has also made sure to post pictures which will make you go ‘awwwww’.

On the work front, Avinash Mishra essays the role of Shantanu Mazumdar in Yeh Teri Galiyan on Zee TV opposite Vrushika Mehta