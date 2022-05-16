Hotness alert! Fans can't take their eyes off these sensuous pictures of GHKKPM's fame Ayesha Singh

Ayesha started her career with modeling and then bagged the show Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost back in 2016.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 19:00
Hotness alert! Fans can't take their eyes off these sensuous pictures of GHKKPM's fame Ayesha Singh

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi.

Also read Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Danger! Entry of villain in Sai and Virat’s love story

Ayesha Singh is currently seen playing the character of Sai Joshi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. Her chemistry with Neil Bhatt has gained immense love and appreciation from fans.

Recently the diva posted a sensuous picture of herself in a saree and fans have gone bonkers with her latest post.


Take a look at her super sexy picture. 


Check out what fans have to say! 


Also read Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Lovely! Samrat takes a stand for Pakhi as Virat points out the discrimination in the house

 Ayesha started her career with modeling and then bagged the show Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost back in 2016. Later on, she was also featured in the film Adrishya. The actress is a true fashionista and simply enjoys experimenting with diverse styles. 

What you think about her latest look let us know in the comments below. 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Star Plus Shaika Films Neil Bhatt Ayesha Singh Aishwarya Sharma Sheetal Maulik Shikha Bhatt Vihan Verma Kishori Shahane TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 19:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Hotness alert! Fans can't take their eyes off these sensuous pictures of GHKKPM's fame Ayesha Singh
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently...
EXCLUSIVE! My character is layered beautifully where he is negative, grey and positive at the same time in different situations: Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se actor Romanch Mehta
MUMBAI: Romanch Mehta has done an array of shows on television.We certainly cannot have enough of him on television....
Dharm Yoddha Garud: What! Takshak and Kaliya stunned to witness bodies falling from the sky
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Sab Satrangi: Chaos! Maurya Family shocked with Shweta and her mother being in the house while Mannu gets in an argument
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s, Sab Satrangi is working its magic around. It has managed to gain a large fan-base and continues to...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: What! Anubhav agrees to Akriti’s shocking demand
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Audience Verdict! Netizens want Rhea and Aliya to be punished for always separating Prachi and Ranbir in Kumkum Bhagya
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Meet the wife of Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amala Akkineni
Must Read! Meet the wife of Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amala Akkineni
Latest Video