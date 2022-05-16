Hotness alert! Fans can't take their eyes off these sensuous pictures of GHKKPM's fame Ayesha Singh

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi.

Ayesha Singh is currently seen playing the character of Sai Joshi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. Her chemistry with Neil Bhatt has gained immense love and appreciation from fans.

Recently the diva posted a sensuous picture of herself in a saree and fans have gone bonkers with her latest post.



Take a look at her super sexy picture.



Check out what fans have to say!



Ayesha started her career with modeling and then bagged the show Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost back in 2016. Later on, she was also featured in the film Adrishya. The actress is a true fashionista and simply enjoys experimenting with diverse styles.

