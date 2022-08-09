Hotness! Taarak Mehta’s Priya Ahuja sets the internet on fire with her thigh-high slit outfit, See pics

MUMBAI : Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Priya Ahuja’s unique outfits and edgy style have always been the talk of the town. The actress took to her social media to share a series of images from her recent photoshoot. The actress donned a glamorous gown with a thigh-high slit.

While donning a glamorous black dress she captioned the post “I crave intimacy but I don’t want temporary people touching my mind, body and soul”. Priya accessorized the look with an earpiece and a bracelet. Priya kept her makeup game minimalistic. The actress paired her dress with golden shimmery heels.

As soon as Priya posted the pictures, her fans filled the comment box with their love. One of the fans wrote, "One of the most beautiful girls on the earth".

On the professional front, Priya has won many hearts for her character Rita Reporter from Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Apart from that, the actress is also known for Chajje Chajje Ka Pyaar, Shubh Vivaah, KumKum and Adaalat. She enjoys a humungous fan following on Instagram and is a fashion blogger who has set a new benchmark for all the working mothers out there!

Credit: ETimes