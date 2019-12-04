Housemates ignore Bigg Boss' order; refuse to wake up! Will Bigg Boss take action?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most loved shows of the small screen. With each passing day, new things happen inside the house, which leave contestants under stress and tension.

The show has created a lot of buzz throughout the season. Currently, the thirteenth season is gaining lots of attention from the viewers, all thanks to the contestants and their dramebaazi, which we get to see every day.

What do you think about these Bigg Boss Showtees ?

We have always seen the contestants fighting with each other for some or the other reason and creating havoc in the house. However, no one has ever dared to disobey Bigg Bosss in the house. But in the latest episodes, the audience will see how the housemates refuse to obey Bigg Boss and don't wake up even after the morning alarm.

Seeing one person not waking up, the other contestants too do the same. Sidharth Shukla, who is the captain of the house, enters the room and tries to wake up Rashami Desai, who pays no heed to him. Asim Riaz too sleeps again and says, 'Usko hi captain rehne do'.

Meanwhile, everyone is craving morning tea. Shehnaaz Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh indulge in a fight, with both blaming each other. Shefali Bagga, who entered as a wild-card contestant says that they are suffering because of these people.

What action will Bigg Boss take against the inmates for disobeying him? Will the housemates realize their mistake? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.