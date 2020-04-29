This is how Aditya Narayan convinced Neha Kakkar for marriage

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing reality shows. The last season was a huge success and had struck a chord with the audience. In fact, the show had gained a lot of attention, all thanks to the team.

Speaking about the team, two of the members had been garnering attention for their camaraderie and they are none other than judge Neha Kakkar and host Aditya Narayan.

Ever since Neha and Aditya’s parents appeared on the musical reality show and fixed their marriage, the fans were eagerly waiting for their wedding. Later, it was revealed that it was all fake.

Neha and Aditya’s chemistry often sparked a major interest on social media. The makers did all that they could to bring in more chemistry between the two, and the two even had a gimmick act where they actually tied the knot on the show as a part of the act.

Not just that, Aditya's parents, singer Udit Narayan and his wife were also invited on the show and they also gave the couple their blessings, to an extent that he even said that he would love if the couple really gets married.

Now we came across a video Aditya tried to convince Neha for marriage.

From saying one-liners to taking all the celebrities help that came on the show Aditya left no stone unturned to impress the lady.

He also made her sit on a decorative piece of moon and sang a romantic song for her. Neha also said that she misses him.

Alka Yagnik also sang a mehndi song for Neha and she was overwhelmed hearing it.

Well, in the end, this all turned as a gimmick on the show but for some time the fans and the audiences began to believe that the two were suppose to get married.

Their chemistry is sizzling and definitely sets the screen on fire. Since the show ended, the fans really miss their banter on screen.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to tellychakkar.com.

( VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, SONYTV, ALL IS SONGS)