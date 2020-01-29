This is how Anagha Bhosale bagged Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao!

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ upcoming show – Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao is all set to hit the television screens in a few days and we cannot wait to see the magic of the ensemble cast of Mohan Joshi, Seema Biswas, Sheen Dass, Anagha Bhosala, Abhishek Pathania and Ankit Raizada. Rajshri productions has a history of launching new comers through its shows, this time they have Anagha Bhosale who bagged the role in one go!

Known as the House of Debutants, Rajshri productions, has always given newcomers a platform to showcase their talent. Actors like Nakuul Mehta, Indraneil Sengupta, Disha Parmar, Sheen Dass, Akshay Mhatre and many more are findings of Rajshri Productions. Anagha Bhosale who will be seen as Shraddha, is all set for her first television show which she bagged within a few months of moving from Pune to Mumbai.

Talking about the same, she said, “I moved my base from Pune to Mumbai to study. When I heard about the audition for Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao, I went with minimum preparation and gave it my best. When I got a call back from the team, my joy knew no bounds as I bagged my first television show only within a few months of moving into the city.”

Talking about getting into the skin of the character, she said, “It has always been my dream to work with Rajshri Productions because of their past shows and legendary movies. Once I bagged the role, I personally decided to take the extra mile and started working out in the gym and my body language. It was within a month that I lost approximately 15 kgs and in case of my body language, Seema Ji is helping me a lot.”

