This is how Arjun Bijlani pranked his co-star Nikki Sharma on the sets of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti?

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/30/2023 - 20:30
Arjun Bijlani pranked his co-star Nikki Sharma

MUMBAI :ZEE TV recently launched an exciting drama which explores the healing power of love in a contemporary take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamic. Produced by 'Studio LSD Productions', the mesmerizing show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti stars the charismatic duo of Arjun Bijlani as Shiv and Nikki Sharma as Shakti. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the spiritual capital of India, this show has ignited hearts and souls with its compelling storyline. It will be interesting for the viewers to witness if Shakti will be able to become the support system that can heal a broken Shiv through the power of love.

We all know that it is very rare to find good friends at work, but when you do, there is nothing like it. Similarly, television actors Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma have found a friend in each other. Their friendship extends beyond the screen, as they not only enjoy each other's company but also strive to help one another to enhance their character portrayals on-screen. With their mischievous antics and lighthearted pranks, the duo has become the center of laughter and cheer on the set, spreading joy among their fellow cast and crew members.

In a delightful display of camaraderie, when Arjun decided to play a hilarious prank on Nikki, he ingeniously hid her make-up room keys right when she had to go inside the room for a look change. Unaware of the plot, Nikki was eagerly looking for the keys everywhere on set and got so many people involved to look for her keys. Little did she know that everyone was a part of the prank. The set erupted with laughter as Arjun couldn't hold his amusement, while Nikki's initial surprise quickly transformed into laughter.

Arjun Bijlani said, "Nikki and I have fostered a friendship that extends beyond our roles as on-screen characters. Engaging in pranks while shooting has become a means of infusing our work routine with enjoyment and mirth. It is truly wonderful to have Nikki as both a co-star and friend, someone who wholeheartedly embraces the more lighthearted aspects of life. We take joy in cultivating a lively and positive ambience on the Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti sets, delighting others with laughter and orchestrating amusing practical jokes that can transform an ordinary day into a delightful experience."

While Arjun and Nikki's camaraderie continues to brighten up the set, as they constantly find new ways to keep the laughter alive, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch how Mandira (Parineeta Borthakur) will lock Shakti in a room. After rescuing her, will Shiv be able to make Shakti reach for her interview in time?  
 

