This how Arti Singh’s mom reacted to her rape confession

MUMBAI: Arti Singh was one of the strongest contestants of the Bigg Boss house, where all the other contestants plated in groups it was Arti who played the game single handily played the game and emerged as the 5th runner up of the show.

Now one would remember that during the show, Deepika Padukone had come to promote her movie Chappak and Laxmi on who the movie was based had given the contestants a task where they had to speak about their worst experience of their life and everyone disclosed shocking revelations about them.

Arti had come out and spoken about how there was an attempt of rape on her, and how she had managed to free herself before things go worse.

Now post this episode Arti's family members had reacted where Kashmeer her sister – in –law said that they were shocked to know about and her mother was in shock.

Arti while talking to an entertainment portal said that her mother didn’t eat food for a few days after she came to know about it, as everyone was worried at home, and she even asked Krushna to get me out of the house as he knows people in the channel. But he said it would mean Arti backing out and it would defeat her in the game.

She further added, "Mom was very upset, she said I could have shared the incident in fewer words and not gone into details. I know Krushna has said I said a bit too much in the flow. But the attempt happened and he was taken aback when I told him word to word about it. I just wanted to share that it happens with almost everyone. I am glad, touchwood, it did not happen. But it was an attempt and I was saved as I jumped."