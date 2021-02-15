This is how Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin is chilling with her gang

MUMBAI: Jasmin Bhasin was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 and she was touted to be one strongest contender of the popular controversial reality show.

The actress was eliminated a time back from the reality show leaving the fans heartbroken. Jasmin's eviction came as a huge shocker for everyone.

Jasmin is now rooting for beau Aly Goni and wants him to win the show. The actress has always supported Aly and does the same even though she is no more a part of the game.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin pampers herself at a salon post her eviction from the show

We all know that Jasmin is dearly missing Aly but as he is playing his best in the game, the diva is chilling with her gang.

Jasmin shares a great bond with Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Punit Pathak. We have seen them chilling together on various occasions.

A video doing the rounds of social media shows how Jasmin is enjoying pani puri as Bharti serves them. Punit's wife Nidhi Moony Singh was also present.

Take a look:

The entire gang is foody and this video proves it.

Jasmin has always mentioned that Bharti and Punit are her closest friends from the TV industry.

Well, Jasmin definitely seems to be having a gala time and we can't wait to see Aly joining this gang.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni’s father had advised him to get married to Jasmin Bhasin before he entered the Bigg Boss house