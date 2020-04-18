THIS is how Darshan Raval treats his fans; check out video

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval is one of the popular singers of Bollywood who has a number of hit songs to his credit. Darshan came into limelight after he participated in India's Raw Star. The singer's journey kickstarted on a high note from here and then, there was no looking back.

Being a newcomer in the Bollywood industry, it was not easy for Darshan to set himself and survive.

However, with lots of hard work and dedication, Darshan has managed to establish his name in Bollywood.

Darshan has always made it a point to thank his fans for all the love and support. The singer also knows how to acknowledge the love of his fans. Raval has done several concerts all over the world and received a terrific response from the fans.

The actor has shared several pictures and videos where he is seen clicking selfies with fans, in fact in one of the videos during his concert in Kolkata, Darshan is sen chilling out with his female fans. The ace singer was casually hanging out with the fans in the backstage.

Darshan also jammed with the fans and all of them had some memorable moments with their favourite singer.

Take a look at the video:

Darshan has always referred his fans as his family and mentioned them in his each and every post.

