How did Ajay Sharma and Malini Kapoor attend his sister's wedding during the lockdown?

MUMBAI: These are extremely difficult times. The Coronovirus had brought everything to a halt. A public gathering is indeed a long way to go for now.

A wedding is usually as huge as a public gathering can be, and in these times of lockdown, the celebration of the same isn't an option.

Recently, actor Ajay Sharma's younger sister Ishika got married in Jaipur.

Sharma and wife Malini Kapoor decided to attend the wedding through a video call.

In an interview with Bombay Times, the actor said 'It’s a bag of mixed feelings for me. I am happy for my sister Ishika but at the same time, I am sad as I could not be there to be a part of it. I could not take her to the mandap, perform the rituals of an elder brother, and bless her. We did not want to postpone the wedding. Following the norms of social distancing, only my parents and sisters with the groom’s parents and a pandit were present on the occasion.'

On a parallel note, Kapoor said, 'After Kiyan’s birth, this was the biggest family function. We had planned a grand affair with mehendi, sangeet, and reception. We had done all the shopping and wanted to colour co-ordinate for all functions. We had invited our close friends from the industry, who were very keen to fly down to Jaipur and attend the festivities. But God had something else in store.'

She further adds, 'All I want now is to see my sister-in-law begin her new life with a lot of happiness, love, and hope. Later, when things settle down, we will have a grand reception.'

Sharma is best known for his roles in Durga and Shapath, while Kapoor has appeared in multiple episodes of Crime Patrol.

Credits: India Forums