This is how Erica Fernandes makes her fans happy

14 Nov 2019 05:25 PM

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is one of the most loved actresses of television; she has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all. Erica became a household name mainly with her performance as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and the audience is really liking her character in the serial. 

Erica also has a huge fan following overseas. Erica had recently visited Singapore for work purposes, and there, she happened to meet some of her fans who were very excited to meet her.

In the video, you can see how Erica is greeting her fans and giving autographs to them.

Well, there is no doubt that Erica deserves such a fan following as the actress is quite talented.

