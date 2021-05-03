This is how Guddan fame Dalljiet Kaur is coming forward to help people in the pandemic times

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the world of television.

We have seen how so many celebrities have come forward to extend support to various organizations and also donated to help the needy people in these trying times.

There are several people in our country who are dying of hunger while some don't have a single penny to buy food, medicines, and other essential commodities.

We had earlier reported how casting director Kuldeep Singh Chauhan along with his film and TV industry friends have come forward to help people by providing them ration.

And now, popular TV actress Dalljiet Kaur has also come forward to help people in her own way.

She shared pictures of a few paintings that were a part of her home decor and have decided to auction them.

The actress reveals in her Instagram post that she will be putting these painting for auction and all the money that she will get from them will be donated to those who need immediate help.

Rashami Desai also commented on Dalljiet Kaur's post and lauded her for the efforts.

Apart from Dalljiet Kaur, many well-known faces of the television industry have come forward to help people in their own ways.

Hats off to Dalljiet Kaur for taking an initiative for such a noble deed!

