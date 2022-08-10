How Iqra Shaikh prepped to perfect 'khari boli' for 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai'

MUMBAI: Actress Iqra Shaikh, who has joined the cast of the new daily soap 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai', spoke about how challenging it was for her to learn khari boli or Hindi spoken in UP.

Iqra said: "The story of our show is based in Uttar Pradesh, so I had to bring that accent into my dialogues, which was a bit challenging. I am really fond of the authentic U.P. language, which they call khari boli. Moreover, I find the diction of their language very fascinating, but because I am from Mumbai, the way I speak Hindi is very different."

"So honestly, I had to prepare myself to my tonality right to play my character of Chanchal. I watched a few videos of how villagers talk to catch their accent and get the right pronunciation. I can't say I am perfect, but I am learning new words each day and trying to get that perfect tone," she added.

Iqra has been featured in the shows such as 'Maddam Sir', 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', 'Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein', and others.

Further talking about her character, she said: "I am essaying the role of Chanchal, who is lead character's best friend. My character will add a touch of drama to the show. Chanchal has a lot of shades to explore and I am excited about it. I do believe that it is very important to understand the character deeply and portray it in a way the audience finds a connection with it. And for doing so, language is an important factor and so I focused on learning it properly."

SOURCE: IANS