THIS is how Jannat Zubair celebrated 'National Siblings Day'; watch video

Jannat Zubair find the best way to celebrate 'National Siblings Day with brother Ayaan.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
11 Apr 2020 06:26 PM

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is one of the popular actresses of the small screen. The ace star has come a long way in her career. Jannat started her small-screen career at a very young age and today, she is ruling several hearts with her creativity and talent. 

We all know Jannat is very close of her young brother Ayaan Zubair. Both share a very special bond and have always shared fun videos on social media. Jannat and Ayaan's videos are highly liked by the viewers. 

Yesterday was the 'National Siblings Day' and Jannat-Ayaan decided to celebrate this special occasion in a very different way. 

A video is posted by Jannat which also features Ayaan and their mother. Two bowls of water a kept on the table and some sibling related questions are asked to Ayaan and Jannat's mother. She decided who did what and then dips their face in the water. 

Take a look at the video:

Ayaan took the maximum dips and Jannat was enjoying seeing this. It was such great fun to watch this delightful video. 

Jannat Zubair young brother Ayaan Zubair special bond National Siblings Day
