THIS is how Jannat Zubair celebrated 'National Siblings Day'; watch video

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is one of the popular actresses of the small screen. The ace star has come a long way in her career. Jannat started her small-screen career at a very young age and today, she is ruling several hearts with her creativity and talent.

We all know Jannat is very close of her young brother Ayaan Zubair. Both share a very special bond and have always shared fun videos on social media. Jannat and Ayaan's videos are highly liked by the viewers.

Yesterday was the 'National Siblings Day' and Jannat-Ayaan decided to celebrate this special occasion in a very different way.

A video is posted by Jannat which also features Ayaan and their mother. Two bowls of water a kept on the table and some sibling related questions are asked to Ayaan and Jannat's mother. She decided who did what and then dips their face in the water.

Take a look at the video:

Ayaan took the maximum dips and Jannat was enjoying seeing this. It was such great fun to watch this delightful video.

