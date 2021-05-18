This is how JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia keep the cast of ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ united in the new location

MUMBAI: Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is a much-loved show. The team is making sure to entertain the audience with its storyline. And JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia, the makers of the show, believe that a happy unit is more productive. That is why the duo organises fun games and get-togethers at the new location of the show in Silvassa.

After a long day of work, the cast and crew come together to participate in games, which also helps them to bond better. JD told Times Of India, “We are shooting relentlessly to make sure that we deliver our episodes on time and entertain our viewers. At the same time, we are also trying our best to create a pleasant atmosphere on the set for the unit. Aatish and I come up with various games for the cast and crew of the show. Recently, we played a game of Housie and gave away cash prizes. We also kept a lucky draw for the staff that takes care of us at the resort. They are also with us and it becomes our responsibility to acknowledge their efforts as well. Some time ago, we gathered by the pool to watch the film, ‘Khichdi’, together. It’s our way of strengthening the bond between the members of the show. Having said all that, we also ensure that everyone maintains social distancing and all the safety protocols are followed.”

The producer is also encouraging his unit to adopt ways to stay fit and healthy. He shares, “I cycle every day. A lot of unit members, including actors, directors, and child artistes, have started cycling after seeing me. One needs to be health-conscious. Sabko thoda thoda karte rehna chahiye aur khushiyaan phailaane ka mauka kabhi nahi chhodna chahiye. I believe a healthy and happy unit spreads positivity and is a joy to work with.” The cast and crew have been shooting in a bio-bubble in Silvassa for almost three weeks now. Talking about it, JD said, “Shooting in a bio-bubble feels like being locked up inside the Bigg Boss house. It takes me back to the time when I participated in Survivor India. What is great though is that you become one big family by virtue of staying in the same resort for so many days.”

