This is how Karan and Preeta free themselves from terrorists in Kundali Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Oct 2019 08:41 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms) has been ruling hearts and charts from the time of its launch. The show recently completed two years of telecast and has still managed to keep viewers hooked to the show.The show is currently gaining good viewership thanks to its unlimited drama.

As we know, Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) are being held captive by terrorists at a hotel.

After a lot of hide and seek, the terrorists have found Preeta but are still searching for Karan.

In the upcoming episodes, the head of the terrorist group (played by Ravi Chhabra) goes to the second floor of the hotel, and on seeing a water jug, he first decides to drink water and then search for Karan. Karan takes advantage of this and points a gun at the terrorist. However, the latter lies and tells him that he is a guest at the hotel. Karan is convinced.

Quickly, the terrorist puts Karan at gun point and brings him down. Later, Karan has a major fight with the terrorists.

However, fortunately, the police reach on time. All the terrorists get arrested, but the head of the group escapes by throwing a smoke bomb.

Thankfully, Karan and Preeta return home safely!

Do you think that this incident will change the equation between the couple? Tell us in the comments below.

