This how MaNan would have spent their quarantine time...

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor rose to fame with their performances in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Their characters Manik and Nandini became very popular and were loved by one and all. The duo became household names and have a massive fan following.

Every actor has their fan clubs who go to varied lengths to make them feel special.

Now during this time of quarantine, fans have shared what would Parth and Niti’s character MaNan do during this time. MANan was one of the most romantic pairs on screen and according to the fans, they would be romancing while isolated. The video has clippings of Manik and Nandini’s romantic scenes and the fans have captioned saying that the couple would have romanced the whole day.

The video will want you to see more of Parth and Niti on-screen and will wish that they do collaborate soon.

There is no doubt that Parth and Niti are exceptionally good actors and their chemistry sets the screen on fire.

On the work front, Parth these days is busy shooting for Kasuttii whereas Niti seems to be on a break and will resume work soon.