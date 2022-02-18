HOW PASSIONATE: Angad Hasija is SLEEP DEPRIVED as he marks his foray into the mythological genre with Dharm Yoddha Garud alongside his stint in Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na!

MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Angad Hasija, who is well-known for his role in Star Plus' show Bidaai, is seen ruling several hearts with his stellar performance in Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na. Angad made a smashing comeback on the small screens with this show, and he is seen in a totally different avatar.

Along with that, he has started shooting for a new project that will mark his debut in the mythological genre. Angad will be seen as the antagonist, Takshaka in Dharm Yoddha Garud.

Angad is shooting day and night for his two shows. He shares, “I shoot from 9 am to 9 pm for Garud and from 12 am to 6 am for Ziddi Dil. I manage to catch some sleep during breaks and while travelling from one set to another. I am sleep-deprived but enjoying this phase,” he concludes.

Talking about his character in the mythological show, he says, “I will play Takshaka, the most venomous snake ever known to humankind. He will be locking horns with Garud and will turn out to be his biggest rival. It is a powerful character. I have never dabbled in the mythological genre before. In fact, I was scared of foraying into it and have declined several offers. It’s an extremely challenging genre given the use of chaste Hindi and heavy costumes. However, it was the challenge associated with this genre and the character that prompted me to take it up.”

CREDIT: TOI