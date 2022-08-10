How people on roadside inspired Ganesh Acharya for 'Pushpa - Jhukega Nahi Saala'

Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya shared how he choreographed the song 'Pushpa - Jhukega Nahi Saala' from the movie 'Pushpa: The Rise' and said that the inspiration for it came from people walking on the roadside.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/30/2023 - 22:30
Ganesh Acharya

MUMBAI: Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya shared how he choreographed the song 'Pushpa - Jhukega Nahi Saala' from the movie 'Pushpa: The Rise' and said that the inspiration for it came from people walking on the roadside.

'Pushpa: The Rise' is a 2021 Telugu action drama film starring Allu Arjun in the titular role. It also features alongside Fahadh Faasil (his Telugu debut), and Rashmika Mandanna while Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Raj Tirandasu, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh play supporting roles. The story is about a labourer Pushpa Raj, who smuggles red sandalwood in the Seshachalam Hills of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh.

Ganesh spoke about how he choreographed the dance sequence: "Whenever I am travelling by car and see people walking by or doing something on the side, I observe them and draw inspiration from them. So, I did notice that there were some people standing on the side who looked a little rugged, and one person was playing with his beard."

Ganesh made his film debut with 'ABCD: Any Body Can Dance' and also got a lot of appreciation for the choreography of the song, 'Malhaari' from 'Bajirao Mastani'. He played the lead role in the film 'Dehati Disco'.

"So, I told the director that the movement was very good and impressive. He asked me what I meant, and I explained that we could take inspiration from those movements for the first song of the film we were shooting," he added.

Ganesh appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' along with renowned make-up artist, Mickey Contractor, hair stylist, Hakim Aalim, photographer Dabboo Ratnani, fashion and costume designer, Neeta Lulla, and action director, Allan Amin.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE: IANS

Ganesh Acharya Pushpa - Jhukega Nahi Saala Pushpa: The Rise Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari Sunil Raj Tirandasu Rao Ramesh Dhananjaya Anasuya Bharadwaj Ajay Ghosh Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/30/2023 - 22:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Navina Bole plays a carefree woman in 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'
MUMBAI: Actress Navina Bole feels that the concept of 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal' is different and challenging to bring on...
How people on roadside inspired Ganesh Acharya for 'Pushpa - Jhukega Nahi Saala'
MUMBAI: Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya shared how he choreographed the song 'Pushpa - Jhukega Nahi Saala' from...
Jimmy Shergill to play a grey character in crime thriller 'Aazam'
MUMBAI:Actor Jimmy Sheirgill will be seen in a character with shades in the upcoming crime thriller 'Aazam', which is...
Jimmy Shergill to play a grey character in crime thriller 'Aazam'
MUMBAI:Actor Jimmy Sheirgill will be seen in a character with shades in the upcoming crime thriller 'Aazam', which is...
Dimple Kapadia is happy with the sense of responsibility in the new generation
MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia, who shot to fame at the age of 14 with her movie, 'Bobby', is...
Recent Stories
Jimmy Shergill to play a grey character in crime thriller 'Aazam'
Jimmy Shergill to play a grey character in crime thriller 'Aazam'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Navina Bole
Navina Bole plays a carefree woman in 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'
Tina Datta
Tina Datta talks about 'refreshing' content on the small screen
Geeta Kapur to 'IBD 3' contestant: You showcased most difficult thing with such ease
Geeta Kapur to 'IBD 3' contestant: You showcased most difficult thing with such ease
Jay Bhanushali feels 'proud and jealous' of love pouring in for daughter Tara
Jay Bhanushali feels 'proud and jealous' of love pouring in for daughter Tara
Being a gang leader on show is more than just a role
Gautam Gulati on 'Roadies 19': Being a gang leader on show is more than just a role
Vishwanath Chatterjee says making the audience laugh is a performer's challenge
Vishwanath Chatterjee says making the audience laugh is a performer's challenge