This is how Sargun Kaur Luthra remarks the END and Beginning of a Chapter in Yeh Hai Chahatein

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from your favorite show Yeh Hai Chahatein. We keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. The leads in the show are Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra and the show took a leap of 20 years.

Also read: If Maths was limited to calculating food, we would ace it just like Ruhi from Yeh Hai Chahatein aka Swarna Pandey

Yeh Hai Chahatein has been ruling the hearts of the audience for a long time now and the audience eagerly awaits every episode of the show due to its gripping plot.

However, we are sure that the audience also loves to learn about the ongoings in the lives of their favorite TV stars and the banter that happened behind the scenes on their favorite show!

The cast of Yeh Hai Chahatein too shares a lot of tidbits about their lives and what goes on bts on sets.

Recently, we came across a video shared by Sargun aka Preesha. This beautiful video is filled with memories of the show and her co-stars and all the moments that she would cherish forever.

Check it out!

We know that Yeh Hai Chahatein took a leap forward and now the leads of the show will be seen in the characters of Samrat and Nayantara instead of Rudra and Preesha.

While we are excited for this new chapter, we will definitely miss Rudra and Preesha.

We got teary eyed seeing the end of this old chapter!

What was your take on the same?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Yeh Hai Chahatein, we see that Rudra and Preesha were worried about their lost child and land up in trouble. Sharda berates them to look after their two kids first before they try to find the one that is estranged.

Next day at the court hearing, while Revati is guilty for Armaan’s murder, she has a bigger plan. In an explosion, Rudra and his family are killed while Revati plans to turn his son into her puppet. In the upcoming track, we will get to see Nayan getting ready for some guests.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Rudra and Preesha get intimate; an inauspicious incident scares Preesha

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com