How Sweet! Shararat actors Simple Kaul, Addite Malik and Karanvir Bohra have a re-union (View Pics)

MUMBAI: It was only recently that we reported that’ Simple Kaul opened a cafe-restaurant in Oshiwara, Andheri in partnership with Addite Malik and Vatsala, a member of the Colors creative team. The cafe named Homemade Cafe has a French/Italian vibe and offers home-style food across various cuisines.

The two also have another restaurant in the same area titled 1BHK Brew House Kitchen.

In totality, they are proud owners of seven restaurants namely The Homemade Café in Oshiwara, The Homemade Cafe and Bar in Juhu, Baoji Asian Home Cafe in Oshiwara, 1BHK Bar House Kitchen in Koramangala and Vashi and the seventh one Que Sera Sera in Andheri West.

We also reported that they are opening another restaurant in Versova just near the beach. Simple took to her social media handle to share the same in her story with a caption that mentioned ‘New Place.. New Beginnings..Opening soon…

Now, all the 90’s kids will be able to resonate with popular Indian sitcom Shararat-Thoda Jaadu, Thoda Nazakaat which aired on Star Plus. How can we forget the famous line from the show 'Shring bring sarvaling, bhoot bhavishya vartaman badling'.

Well, Simple Kaul and Addite Malik were actors from that same show and one actor who was their co-actor back then and a thick friend of the duo is Karanvir Bohra. Since Addite and Simple opened a new café, he visited the place and had quite a reunion!

He took to social media to share pictures where he has posed with them…

Way to go Karanvir, Simple and Addite!