How Sweet! Shararat actors Simple Kaul, Addite Malik and Karanvir Bohra have a re-union (View Pics)

Now, all the 90’s kids will be able to resonate with the popular Indian sitcom Shararat-Thoda Jaadu, Thoda Nazakaat which aired on Star Plus. How can we forget the famous line from the show 'Shring bring sarvaling, bhoot bhavishya vartaman badling'…
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/16/2024 - 17:39
Shararat

MUMBAI: It was only recently that we reported that’ Simple Kaul opened a cafe-restaurant in Oshiwara, Andheri in partnership with Addite Malik and Vatsala, a member of the Colors creative team. The cafe named Homemade Cafe has a French/Italian vibe and offers home-style food across various cuisines.

The two also have another restaurant in the same area titled 1BHK Brew House Kitchen. 

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Karanvir Bohra reveals he has no apprehensions doing bold scenes for his projects, says, ''As an actor one has to do, for me, it should look good and aesthetic''

In totality, they are proud owners of seven restaurants namely The Homemade Café in Oshiwara, The Homemade Cafe and Bar in Juhu, Baoji Asian Home Cafe in Oshiwara, 1BHK Bar House Kitchen in Koramangala and Vashi and the seventh one Que Sera Sera in Andheri West.

We also reported that they are opening another restaurant in Versova just near the beach. Simple took to her social media handle to share the same in her story with a caption that mentioned ‘New Place.. New Beginnings..Opening soon…

Now, all the 90’s kids will be able to resonate with popular Indian sitcom Shararat-Thoda Jaadu, Thoda Nazakaat which aired on Star Plus. How can we forget the famous line from the show 'Shring bring sarvaling, bhoot bhavishya vartaman badling'.

Well, Simple Kaul and Addite Malik were actors from that same show and one actor who was their co-actor back then and a thick friend of the duo is Karanvir Bohra. Since Addite and Simple opened a new café, he visited the place and had quite a reunion!

He took to social media to share pictures where he has posed with them…

Take a look: 

(Also Read: 'Had to clear my negative image after previous season, but it doesn't bother me anymore,' says Karanvir Bohra ahead of the launch of Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu

Way to go Karanvir, Simple and Addite!

Shararat-Thoda Jaadu Thoda Nazakaat Star Plus TellyChakkar Simple Kaul Addite Malik Karanvir Bohra
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/16/2024 - 17:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Vicky Jain vows to never speak to wife Ankita Lokhande amid a fiery nomination battle on COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’
MUMBAI : In tonight's episode of COLORS' 'BIGG BOSS,' the nomination drill sets off a fierce battle among the...
Badi Heroine Banti Hai trailer! A cute face off and the sizzling chemistry is what we can expect from the show
MUMBAI : Amazon Mini TV has been grabbing the attention of the fans with its great content in terms of short movies and...
Exclusive! Imlie actress Saumya Saraswat roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming show on Shemaroo channel
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Bigg Boss Season 16 : Wow! Ankita Lokhande’s mom reveals she is touch with her ex – boyfriend late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family; his sister comes out to support her says “ We love you, Anki you are the purest and the best”
MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande is one of the strong contestants of Bigg Boss and since day one she has been playing the game...
How Sweet! Shararat actors Simple Kaul, Addite Malik and Karanvir Bohra have a re-union (View Pics)
MUMBAI: It was only recently that we reported that’ Simple Kaul opened a cafe-restaurant in Oshiwara, Andheri in...
Spoiler Alert! Anupama: Anuj's Family Ties Resurface as Deepu's Hidden Past Emerges
MUMBAI : In an unexpected twist, Yashpal emerges as Anuj's estranged father, adding a layer of complexity to the...
Recent Stories
Mizanin
Ignite the Excitement: Five Action Movies That'll Make Your Heart Race and Eyebrows Raise!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vicky Jain
Vicky Jain vows to never speak to wife Ankita Lokhande amid a fiery nomination battle on COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’
Saumya
Exclusive! Imlie actress Saumya Saraswat roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming show on Shemaroo channel
Ankita Lokhande
Bigg Boss Season 16 : Wow! Ankita Lokhande’s mom reveals she is touch with her ex – boyfriend late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family; his sister comes out to support her says “ We love you, Anki you are the purest and the best”
Mohit Malik
Wow: Mohit Malik shares a BTS glimpse of the Bhangra sequence from the Lohri special episode in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si!
Suniel Shetty
Bollywood’s favourite Anna, Suniel Shetty joins forces with Madhuri Dixit Nene as a judge on COLORS’ 'Dance Deewane'
Sanju
Will Sanju heroic’s move be able to save Parineet’s life in COLORS’ ‘Parineetii’