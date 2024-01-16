How Sweet! Shararat actors Simple Kaul, Addite Malik and Karanvir Bohra have a reunion (View Pics)

Now, all the 90’s kids will be able to resonate with the popular Indian sitcom Shararat-Thoda Jaadu, Thoda Nazakaat which aired on Star Plus. How can we forget the famous line from the show 'Shring bring sarvaling, bhoot bhavishya vartaman badling'…
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/16/2024 - 17:39
Shararat

MUMBAI: Recently, we reported that Simple Kaul, in collaboration with Addite Malik and Vatsala, a member of the Colors creative team, inaugurated a cafe-restaurant named Homemade Cafe in Oshiwara, Andheri. The cafe exudes a French/Italian ambience and serves homestyle cuisine from various cultures.

The two also have another restaurant in the same area titled 1BHK Brew House Kitchen.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Karanvir Bohra reveals he has no apprehensions doing bold scenes for his projects, says, ''As an actor one has to do, for me, it should look good and aesthetic''

In totality, they are proud owners of seven restaurants namely The Homemade Café in Oshiwara, The Homemade Cafe and Bar in Juhu, Baoji Asian Home Cafe in Oshiwara, 1BHK Bar House Kitchen in Koramangala and Vashi and the seventh one Que Sera Sera in Andheri West.

We also reported that they are opening another restaurant in Versova just near the beach. Simple took to her social media handle to share the same in her story with a caption that mentioned ‘New Place. New Beginnings.Opening soon…

Now, all the 90’s kids will be able to resonate with the popular Indian sitcom Shararat-Thoda Jaadu, Thoda Nazakaat which aired on Star Plus. How can we forget the famous line from the show 'Shring bring sarvaling, bhoot bhavishya vartaman badling'?

Simple Kaul and Addite Malik, who were co-actors on the same show, had a special guest at their newly opened cafe—Karanvir Bohra, their co-actor and close friend from the past. The trio had a heartwarming reunion at the café.

He took to social media to share pictures where he has posed with them…

Take a look: 

(Also Read: 'Had to clear my negative image after previous season, but it doesn't bother me anymore,' says Karanvir Bohra ahead of the launch of Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu

Way to go Karanvir, Simple and Addite!

Shararat-Thoda Jaadu Thoda Nazakaat Star Plus TellyChakkar Simple Kaul Addite Malik Karanvir Bohra
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/16/2024 - 17:39

