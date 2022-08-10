This is how Team Anupama wished their Little Anu aka Asmi Deo a ‘Happy Birthday’, check out

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exciting story for you. We know how much you like to read up about the happenings in your favorite shows and here we are, with a little BTS update from Anupamaa. Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the longest time now and doesn’t plan on slowing down! The track was recently focused on Anuj and Anupama’s patch up after a tough phase in their relationship. Anupama took a unique route to get Anuj to forgive her. On the other hand, problems don’t seem to end in the Shah family.

Anupamaa has become a pathbreaking show with a strong protagonist like Anupama. The viewers await every episode eagerly and follow the gripping storyline.

It is Asmi Deo aka Little Anu’s birthday today and she has understandably become one of the favorites of the cast of the show.

The adorable girl received many heart-felt wishes on her birthday!

Meanwhile on Anupamaa, we see that Baa was upset with Anupama when she refused to help Toshu and now, she makes it clear that her priorities are her husband Anuj and daughter Anu.

Baa talks badly about her family but Anupama gives her a befitting reply and reportedly, makes it clear that the Shahs will have to manage their problems. She will slam baa for cursing her and this leaves the family shocked.

Anupama is of the opinion that she doesn’t need to interfere in the matter between her and her son.

