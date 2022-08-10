This is how Team Anupama wished their Little Anu aka Asmi Deo a ‘Happy Birthday’, check out

Tellychakkar is back with another bts update straight from the sets of Anupamaa. The audience likes to keep up with the little tidbits around their favorite show and celebrity. We too wish the Little Munchkin a very very happy birthday and hope she keeps brightening up the show like always!
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 01/23/2023 - 18:09
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exciting story for you. We know how much you like to read up about the happenings in your favorite shows and here we are, with a little BTS update from Anupamaa. Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the longest time now and doesn’t plan on slowing down! The track was recently focused on Anuj and Anupama’s patch up after a tough phase in their relationship. Anupama took a unique route to get Anuj to forgive her. On the other hand, problems don’t seem to end in the Shah family.

Also Read: Exclusive! Anupamaa: Maya instigates Baa against Anupama regarding little Anu

Anupamaa has become a pathbreaking show with a strong protagonist like Anupama. The viewers await every episode eagerly and follow the gripping storyline.

The audience likes to keep up with the little tidbits around their favorite show and celebrity and we like to deliver such news to our loyal readers and keep them updated!

Recently, we came across a bts post close to the sets!

It is Asmi Deo aka Little Anu’s birthday today and she has understandably become one of the favorites of the cast of the show.

The adorable girl received many heart-felt wishes on her birthday!

Check out the post here!

11

We are so happy that some of our favorite TV stars get along so well and enjoy their time together on set!

What do you think of these wishes?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

We too wish the Little Munchkin a very very happy birthday and hope she keeps brightening up the show like always!

Meanwhile on Anupamaa, we see that Baa was upset with Anupama when she refused to help Toshu and now, she makes it clear that her priorities are her husband Anuj and daughter Anu.

Baa talks badly about her family but Anupama gives her a befitting reply and reportedly, makes it clear that the Shahs will have to manage their problems. She will slam baa for cursing her and this leaves the family shocked.

Anupama is of the opinion that she doesn’t need to interfere in the matter between her  and her son.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anupama tries to make things better but Anuj runs away

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

