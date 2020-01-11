This is how Tik Tok star Mr Faisu makes Jannat Zubair happy

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is an Indian film and television actress; she started her career in 2009 but rose to fame with Colors TV Tu Aashiqui. She is one of the most hardworking actresses and now she had begun to star in many music albums, the young actress is also a Tik Tok star and she does a lot of videos with her little brother and keeps entertaining her fans.

On the other hand, Mr Faisu is a social media star and has massive followers on Tik Tok. Now We came across a video shared by a fan on Jannat's fan page where you can these two popular faces doing a Tik Tok video, and we must say that the two share lovely chemistry and really set the screen on fire.

The two keep doing Tik Tok videos which are so cute and adorable. There are rumours doing the round that the two are dating each other, and their fans keep speculation about their relationship but the two have always denied it.

Now we came across an adorable video of the two, where you can see Jannat trying to scare Faisu and at first he doesn’t react to which she gets upset and to cheer her mood Faisu again comes back and this time acts like he got scared, and this brings a big smile on Jannat’s face.

Check the adorable video below :